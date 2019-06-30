Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have a formal, verbal agreement with Kyrie Irving on a four-year, $141 million deal when the free agent moratorium period begins at 6 p.m. ET, which has been reported as a done deal for about a week.

However, that deal may be the precursor for an even bigger one, as there is significant smoke building that Kevin Durant will be joining Irving in Brooklyn — which will only twist the knife for Knicks fans who long hoped that duo would go to Manhattan together.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Nets have an “undeniable vibe of confidence” that they are going to get the two max stars to join forces in Brooklyn, which, first, is a tremendous way to phrase the team believes they’re getting both and, second, would be huge for the Nets.