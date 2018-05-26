Kevin Love Says It’s A ‘Toss Up’ Whether He’ll Play In Game 7

Getty Image

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was all about LeBron James. With he and the Cavs facing elimination against the Celtics at The Q in Cleveland on Friday night, LeBron once again put in one of the most astounding performances of his career to keep his team alive for a deciding Game 7 back in Boston on Sunday.

Yet as has been the case for most of the playoffs, it was born partially out of necessity. Though the Cavs got key contributions from their supporting cast in George Hill and Jeff Green, who scored 20 points and 14 points, respectively, they were without Kevin Love for most of the contest after he bumped heads with Jayson Tatum in the first quarter and was ruled out of the remainder of the game.