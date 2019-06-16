With Anthony Davis Going To The Lakers What’s Next For The Knicks?

The Knicks plan for years has been obvious. With Steve Mills and Scott Perry, New York was going to enter a rebuild. The Knicks finally moved on from Carmelo Anthony, went in on a youth movement, and have generally avoided paying out big contracts the last few summers of free agency. However, while the Knicks youth movement was a good means to begin their rebuild, it was not the long term plan. Every move was made with the intention of clearing cap space and keeping money not spent. The goal? To have as much room as possible for the free agency class of 2019.
To New York’s credit, it’s done a fantastic job of setting itself up for this summer free agency class. The Knicks are expected to have enough room for two max contracts. They set up that space by shockingly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in what really equated to a salary dump. The problem comes in how the Knicks can now use that space.
If the Knicks are going to get big stars then they need to not only have the money to sign them but convince these same players that they’re a better destination than other big players like the Lakers, Celtics, and Clippers. A way around this is to trade for a disgruntled star like Anthony Davis, but the Knicks couldn’t get an offer together that was seen as worth it to the Pelicans because their assets aren’t particularly good, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.
The Post reported last week the Pelicans didn’t view the Knicks’ young assets as especially attractive in comparison to other Davis suitors, feeling they needed a third team more than any other squad involved.
According to an NBA source, the Knicks “weren’t close” to having a major package to entice New Orleans on a deal.
…
The Knicks were willing to include the No. 3 pick and at least one of Dallas’ two first-round picks in a Davis deal. New Orleans had a choice among a group of young players in Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina.
The Post reported the Pelicans didn’t view any of their young players as having a potential top-15 future. Meanwhile, SNY reported the Knicks were reluctant to give up too many assets in a Davis deal, and clearly, the Knicks would not have given up a collection of six players and picks.