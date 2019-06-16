With Anthony Davis Going To The Lakers What’s Next For The Knicks?

Getty Image

The Knicks plan for years has been obvious. With Steve Mills and Scott Perry, New York was going to enter a rebuild. The Knicks finally moved on from Carmelo Anthony, went in on a youth movement, and have generally avoided paying out big contracts the last few summers of free agency. However, while the Knicks youth movement was a good means to begin their rebuild, it was not the long term plan. Every move was made with the intention of clearing cap space and keeping money not spent. The goal? To have as much room as possible for the free agency class of 2019.

To New York’s credit, it’s done a fantastic job of setting itself up for this summer free agency class. The Knicks are expected to have enough room for two max contracts. They set up that space by shockingly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in what really equated to a salary dump. The problem comes in how the Knicks can now use that space.

If the Knicks are going to get big stars then they need to not only have the money to sign them but convince these same players that they’re a better destination than other big players like the Lakers, Celtics, and Clippers. A way around this is to trade for a disgruntled star like Anthony Davis, but the Knicks couldn’t get an offer together that was seen as worth it to the Pelicans because their assets aren’t particularly good, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.