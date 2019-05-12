Kristaps Porzingis has not played a minute for the Dallas Mavericks yet, but the team has now twice had to launch an investigation into the former Knicks star’s off-court dealings.
The first involved horrific rape allegations against Porzingis while he was with the Knicks, a case which remains ongoing as Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the allegations and claiming it’s an extortion effort. On Sunday, it was revealed Porzingis was involved in an altercation in a club back home in Latvia, which the Mavs are now investigating, under the assumption that he was attacked.