Kristaps Porzingis Was Left Bloodied After Being Jumped At A Club In Latvia

05.12.19 23 mins ago

Kristaps Porzingis has not played a minute for the Dallas Mavericks yet, but the team has now twice had to launch an investigation into the former Knicks star’s off-court dealings.

The first involved horrific rape allegations against Porzingis while he was with the Knicks, a case which remains ongoing as Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the allegations and claiming it’s an extortion effort. On Sunday, it was revealed Porzingis was involved in an altercation in a club back home in Latvia, which the Mavs are now investigating, under the assumption that he was attacked.

