Kristaps Porzingis has not played a minute for the Dallas Mavericks yet, but the team has now twice had to launch an investigation into the former Knicks star’s off-court dealings.

The first involved horrific rape allegations against Porzingis while he was with the Knicks, a case which remains ongoing as Porzingis’ attorney released a statement denying the allegations and claiming it’s an extortion effort. On Sunday, it was revealed Porzingis was involved in an altercation in a club back home in Latvia, which the Mavs are now investigating, under the assumption that he was attacked.

The Mavericks are investigating All-Star Kristaps Porzingis’ altercation in Europe over weekend and current understanding is he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2019

Porzingis did not suffer any significant injuries, according to source. https://t.co/bsH0N7tbd9 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 12, 2019