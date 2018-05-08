Kyle Lowry Felt This Was ‘A Wasted Year’ For The Raptors After Another Early Playoff Exit

Many of us had talked ourselves into the idea that this year might be different, that the top-seeded Toronto Raptors might finally have enough juice to overcome the towering mental hurdle that is LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It helped that the Cavs had looked more vulnerable than ever to start the postseason, needing seven grueling games just to get out of the first round. Combined with the Raptors’ modernized offense, the outlook seemed promising.

But all of that went out the window after Game 1. Their most pivotal battles against LeBron and company have always been fought on the psychological front, and after their latest demoralizing defeat — a decisive Game 4 loss on Monday night to complete the series sweep — all of the progress Toronto made this season has virtually been erased.

