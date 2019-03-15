Getty Image

When video surfaced of Russell Westbrook responding to a Utah Jazz fan who’d been racially heckling him earlier this week, an exchange that led to the banning of said fan from any future Jazz games, player reaction came pouring in. LeBron James spoke of fans crossing “bold lines,” while Utah’s own Donovan Mitchell released a statement urging everyone to take a stand against racism and hate speech.

On Thursday, Kyrie Irving, fresh off dropping a triple-double on the Sacramento Kings, said these type of incidents happen far more than you think.