Over the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten the full LeBron James experience. There was the secret but not so secret dinner between LeBron and Anthony Davis following a December meeting between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles. Then came Rich Paul’s declaration that Davis wants out of New Orleans, with his ideal destination being Hollywood.

LeBron would never cop to his shadow GM tendencies that have been almost as much a part of his career as his play on the court, at least not publicly, and when asked about the whirlwind surrounding all these Davis trade rumors on Tuesday morning, he once again played dumb.