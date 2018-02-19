LeBron James Revealed The Order He Drafted The Starters For His All-Star Squad

#Kyrie Irving #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #NBA All Star Game
Associate Editor
02.19.18

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game managed to be a pretty big success. The new format, which featured captains picking teams, actually led to an interesting game, one where players legitimately seemed like they were trying their hardest at times. Who knows if the game will be as successful going forward, but so far, the NBA is 1-for-1 with this format.

Of course, the one thing that could add some intrigue to the roster construction of the game is to televise the players getting drafted by the two captains. Adam Silver recognizes this, saying he believes fans will be able to watch the draft next season.

LeBron James decided to just skip the middle man and let people know how things went down this year. After his MVP-winning performance during the game, James met with the media and broke down how he constructed his starting five.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#NBA All Star Game
TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSKEVIN DURANTKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP