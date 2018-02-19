Getty Image

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game managed to be a pretty big success. The new format, which featured captains picking teams, actually led to an interesting game, one where players legitimately seemed like they were trying their hardest at times. Who knows if the game will be as successful going forward, but so far, the NBA is 1-for-1 with this format.

Of course, the one thing that could add some intrigue to the roster construction of the game is to televise the players getting drafted by the two captains. Adam Silver recognizes this, saying he believes fans will be able to watch the draft next season.

LeBron James decided to just skip the middle man and let people know how things went down this year. After his MVP-winning performance during the game, James met with the media and broke down how he constructed his starting five.