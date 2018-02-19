Getty Image

After a year of secrecy, the NBA All-Star Game Draft appears to be heading to prime time. The 2018 edition of the game brought a huge swath of changes to the annual exhibition showcase, including the elimination of conferences and introduction of team captains and a pick’em format that brought with it an undercurrent of tension.

Who would get picked first? Who would get picked last? That kind of speculation and potential for embarrassment made some players ask that the actual draft not be shown on television, something that was painted by many as a mistake at worst and, at best, a missed opportunity.

Both of the game’s captains, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, said after the selection process that it would be a fun thing to do on TV, and it seems that NBA commissioner Adam Silver agrees. He spoke with ESPN on Sunday and confirmed that the draft is likely to be held live on air next year.