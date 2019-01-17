Luke Walton ‘Loves The Challenge’ The Lakers Are Facing Without LeBron

01.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It came as no surprise that LeBron James‘ absence has exposed some of the Lakers’ most pressing concerns. Those issues have always been there, but they’re magnified tenfold without their best player in the lineup and with the expectations compounded by the tremendous strides they’ve made since he’s joined the team.

That’s not to say their early progress was fools’ gold; it’s just a further testament to LeBron’s impact. But you can measure a team’s maturation by how they respond to losing a key player to injury for an extended period, and the returns since LeBron went down with a strained groin on Christmas have not been promising.

The Lakers have gone 4-7 in that stretch, which has included some particularly ugly losses to some of the East’s lowliest squads. According to head coach Luke Walton, it’s all part of the learning curve.

