Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately and, on Tuesday, Baxter Holmes of ESPN shined a light on the mess that is the organization’s front office. While there were many layers to the reporting, some of the details centered on Magic Johnson’s reported “fear mongering” during his tenure with the franchise. Later in the day, Johnson appeared on ESPN alongside Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon to respond.

Magic Johnson's response to the reports that came out this morning: pic.twitter.com/YyzfuE2xE0 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 28, 2019

Magic Johnson says the Lakers right now need to ‘get out the news’. He says this is the last time he will be talking about the Lakers until free agency and his First Take appearance in July. pic.twitter.com/Zc2sQYRXp8 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 28, 2019

“I’ve been in business 35 years, I’ve had partnerships with some of the biggest companies, Fortune 500 companies, in the country,” Johnson began. “Now, I’ve never sat in an HR person’s office in 35 years. Two years with the Lakers, no HR appearance. Jeanie Buss, do you think Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse the employees? If that was the case, she would’ve called me in. Joe McCormick would’ve called me in, the lawyer for the Lakers, as well as Dan, the other lawyer. It never happened.”