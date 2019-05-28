The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately and, on Tuesday, Baxter Holmes of ESPN shined a light on the mess that is the organization’s front office. While there were many layers to the reporting, some of the details centered on Magic Johnson’s reported “fear mongering” during his tenure with the franchise. Later in the day, Johnson appeared on ESPN alongside Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon to respond.
“I’ve been in business 35 years, I’ve had partnerships with some of the biggest companies, Fortune 500 companies, in the country,” Johnson began. “Now, I’ve never sat in an HR person’s office in 35 years. Two years with the Lakers, no HR appearance. Jeanie Buss, do you think Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse the employees? If that was the case, she would’ve called me in. Joe McCormick would’ve called me in, the lawyer for the Lakers, as well as Dan, the other lawyer. It never happened.”