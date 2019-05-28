What Can The Lakers Do To Fix This Mess?

Getty Image

Every time we think we’ve heard the worst of the dysfunction within the Los Angeles Lakers, a new report pulls back another curtain to reveal the latest mess within the organization.

Baxter Holmes’ latest for ESPN goes into great detail regarding the many layers of problems within the organization. It includes anecdotes centering on the recently-departed Magic Johnson’s “fear mongering,” general manager Rob Pelinka’s lack of trustworthiness as illustrated by unbelievable fabricated stories, an overall lack of communication throughout the franchise’s leadership structure, and the attempt by Rich Paul, agent of LeBron James, to get the coach fired by the commissioner of the NBA.

It was simultaneously unbelievable and, in a gigantic indictment of where the Lakers are right now, seemingly par for the course in what has been a season of unmitigated disasters in Los Angeles.

The Lakers missed the playoffs in their first season with LeBron, during which they saw most of their key players go down at some point or another with various injuries. They signed a baffling array of veterans to go along with James, most of whom confused the coaching staff as to what the plan was. Trade rumors effectively stripped away any chemistry and trust that had been built within the locker room. Young players thought LeBron was working back channels to get them traded for Anthony Davis, with rumors about trade packages offered by the Lakers for the Pelicans star being readily available for weeks.

They saw their most legendary and beloved player quit his job as team president so he can tweet. He later went on ESPN and further stoked the flames by naming Pelinka as the one he felt was “backstabbing” him within the organization, only further damaging the reputation of the team’s top executive.