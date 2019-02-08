Magic Johnson Will Reportedly Meet With The Lakers In Philly Following The Anthony Davis Saga

02.08.19

Getty Image

It’s been an exceedingly strange few weeks for the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team appeared to be all-in on acquiring Anthony Davis before the NBA trade deadline and came up short. This sort of thing, as always, led to rumors surrounding the squad that led to the futures of a number of players getting called into question. Oh, and while that was going on, the team got absolutely annihilated by the Indiana Pacers in the worst loss of LeBron James’ NBA career.

Perhaps Los Angeles got back on track with its thrilling win in Boston on Thursday night, but Magic Johnson does not want to take any chances. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations plans on flying to Philadelphia before the team plays the Sixers on Sunday to clear the air.

As Turner reports, Johnson is going to do what he can to make sure the team as focused as it enters the stretch run of this season with the postseason in sight — one of his reported talking points is telling them how impressed he was with the aforementioned win over the Celtics. Part of this, of course, will involve addressing the elephant in the room: the fact that a whole bunch of dudes were one phone call away from being in New Orleans right now.

