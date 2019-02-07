The Pelicans Held Onto Anthony Davis Through The Trade Deadline

Getty Image

The single biggest story in the NBA during the lead-up to Thursday’s trade deadline was the future of Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar requested a trade, leading to weeks of rumblings about what would happen. Whether it was a trade a team on his list of places he wants to play, a move to a squad willing to take a chance on convincing him to stick around, or the Pelicans holding firm, all eyes were on what would happen with the All-NBA big man.

Ultimately, New Orleans decided to stick to its guns and hold onto Davis. The trade deadline came and went at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and despite the best efforts of teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks (both of which were ostensibly on the list of teams Davis would like to play for moving forward), the big man will stay in The Big Easy for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

Much of the chatter surrounding Davis in the last week had to do with the Lakers, which were motivated to get a deal done to pair him with LeBron James. However, in the last day or so, reports indicated that the Pelicans weren’t necessarily negotiating with Los Angeles in good faith, and according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there was a whole lot going on that involved teams other than the two involved in talks.