Markelle Fultz Looks ‘Quite Close’ To Returning According To Brett Brown

#Philadelphia 76ers
03.25.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have won six straight and eight of their last 10 games, climbing into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, edging the Pacers by a half game right now for that spot.

Young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have led the charge for Philly to get to this point, firmly in the playoff race and fighting for homecourt in the first round, but there could be another former top pick entering the mix for the Sixers before the season is over. The No. 1 pick from 2017, Markelle Fultz, was shut down four games into the season and has been rehabbing from a mysterious shoulder injury ever since.

The updates as they relate to Fultz’s status have been vague throughout the process and each video that emerges of his shooting form, as it’s gone through multiple changes, has been cause for scrutiny and at times panic over the deterioration of his jumper. Recent video updates, however, have offered some reason for optimism as Fultz has looked far more comfortable with his shot and just generally on the court.

