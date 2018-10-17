Getty Image

It has been almost four months to the day since Toronto and San Antonio completed the most shocking trade of the NBA offseason, with Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green heading to the Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a protected first-round pick.

The trade was surprising for a number of reasons, chief among them being Toronto’s decision to part with their franchise cornerstone, DeRozan, after he re-signed with the Raptors in 2016 without taking any other meetings and publicly proclaimed that he wanted to finish his career in Toronto.

DeRozan has been open about feeling blindsided and even disrespected by the move, with a report claiming that the Raptors’ brass flat-out told him he wasn’t going to be traded. But the Toronto front office has been mostly quiet about the trade, focusing instead on how to move ahead with Leonard and ensure that he remains in the north for more than one season.