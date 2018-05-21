The Clippers Might Trade Their Two First Round Picks To Move Up And Draft Michael Porter Jr.

#2018 NBA Draft #Los Angeles Clippers
05.21.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angels Clippers might be on the move to get the future of the franchise in the NBA Draft. One NBA executive thinks the Clippers might try to swap a pair of first-round picks to move up to draft Michael Porter Jr. in the Draft June.

Porter had an injury-shortened season at Missouri but remains one of the most intriguing options in the Draft this year. Earlier reports indicated that the Memphis Grizzlies are the team to trade with if interested parties are looking to move up.

But the Phoenix Suns also say they are open to swapping out of the top spot. Porter has said he’s the best player in the Draft, though it’s not likely it will take that top spot to grab him.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGS2018 NBA DraftLos Angeles ClippersMichael Porter Jr.

