Mychal Thompson’s Tweets Stole The Show At WWE SummerSlam

Getty Image

Mychal Thompson may occasionally break news about his son, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, but for the most part the former NBA player is just a fan now like you. He spends his days thinking about weird stuff and giving his takes on the NBA.

But, if you’ve ever followed him on Twitter, you know his fandom extends far beyond the National Basketball Association. Thompson is an avid tweeter and wrestling fan, and a look at his Twitter feed during Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam is arguably more fun than the marathon event itself.

Earlier in the day, Thompson was busy comparing NBA players to planets in our solar system. But that was just the pre show for the seven hour summer classic that is WWE SummerSlam. You can actually go through his tweets in real time and find him musing about the action in the ring and in the rings of WWE past.

Thompson, for one, is worried about newly-crowned WWE women’s Raw champion Ronda Rousey’s mic work.