mike brown
NBC Sports California
DimeMag

The NBA Fined Mike Brown $50,000 For Losing It On An Official And His Postgame Rant

Mike Brown had an eventful Sunday night as the Kings suffered a gutting loss to the Bucks in overtime. In the fourth quarter, Brown went ballistic after a no-call where he felt De’Aaron Fox got fouled, running up to the official and needing to be pulled away by two of his players as he got ejected.

The Kings would then erase a 12-point deficit after that ejection to force overtime and looked like they were going to pick up a stunning win, until Damian Lillard ripped their hearts out with a buzzer-beater from well beyond the arc in his first real Dame Time moment as a Buck.

After the game, Brown wasn’t done with the officials as he had apparently spent his time in the locker room working up a full video presentation of missed calls during the game, breaking out his laptop to show the assembled press some of the plays he found egregiously mishandled by the refs. Unsurprisingly, the league didn’t like that — even if I appreciated the creativity and going the extra mile to bring props — and handed down a healthy fine of $50,000 to Brown on Tuesday.

A postgame officiating rant typically runs a coach $25,000, but Brown got an additional $25,000 slapped on for the way he went after the ref to earn his ejection, with the league noting part of the fine was for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play.”

