The NBA, Just Like The Rest Of The World, Is Obsessed With ‘Fortnite’

03.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The latest craze in sports is not using taxpayer money to fund stadiums for billionaire owners, but athletes staying up all hours of the night playing video games.

One specific video game, in fact: Fortnite. The game that drops 100 people on an island with nothing but an axe and the insatiable desire to somehow outlast everyone else by taking out opponents and building cover to stay safe from attack. The game had a bit of a cultural tipping point last week when Drake stayed up all night to play with one of the game’s most popular streamers

The sports word is no stranger to the game, either. UMBC players compared beating a 1-seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to winning Fortnite for the first time. And Bleacher Report wrote about the game’s appeal in the NBA, with Andre Drummond lamenting the fact that he’s not better at a game that he laments has taken up a lot of his time lately.

