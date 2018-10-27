Getty Image

Welcome to the Hot Take Cannon. This is where we round up all the best and most outlandish overreactions to what’s going on around the NBA over the course of a month and try our best to find a middle ground … unless, of course, one of the hot takes is correct. First up, we look back on October, which was ripe for knee-jerk reactions following the first few weeks of basketball.

The Lakers Need To Do Something

The chorus of “the Lakers don’t have shooters” has been deafening to start the season, and that only got amplified after their 0-3 start. Lakers fans flocked to the wailing wall to lament how the team is squandering LeBron James’ final peak years, while Kobe Bryant zealots made preposterous claims about his crunch-time free throws. Luke Walton’s odds of being the first unemployed coach are the best in the league, while there are concerns about how everyone has meshed together thus far.

But two straight victories, including a big win against the Nuggets on Thursday night behind LeBron’s first triple-double with his new team (28 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists), have quieted some of that … for now.

Karl-Anthony Towns Is Ruined

We won’t bother rehashing all the drama in Minnesota. It’s been covered ad nauseam, and Towns is right at the center of it. He missed a pair of free throws as Mavs fans chanted Jimmy Butler’s name. He asked Thibs to take him out of a game after airballing a three against the Raptors. He had his own hometown broadcast crew wondering on air whether he even wanted to be there. You’d be staring into the abyss after all that, too.

The Wolves are still reluctant to deal Butler, and things probably won’t get any easier for Towns until they do. None of that changes the fact that Towns is one of the most talented big men in the league, and I’m willing to buy up all the stock if anyone is selling already.