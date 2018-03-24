Getty Image

Saturday was a big day across the United States, as citizens took to the streets nationwide to participate in the March For Our Lives. The images of people rallying against gun violence and demanding change was powerful, and while these demonstrations were taking place, people associated with the NBA made it a point to take to social media and offer up their support.

The most notable example of this came from Dwyane Wade, who along with Gabrielle Union previously pledged $200,000 for the March. Wade had visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the Parkland mass shooting took place, in the past, and one of the victims in the shooting was buried in his jersey.