Petty Warz, NBA Playoffs Edition: Ben Simmons Vs. Donovan Mitchell And A First Round Primer

04.14.18 1 hour ago

This NBA season has blessed hoops fans with the most exciting Rookie of the Year race in recent memory, and just as things were winding down, it helped us get #PettySZN off on the right foot.

Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons are both bonafide superstars in the making, and each has strong case for ROY. But alas, there can be only one. Mitchell, for this part, ascribes to the increasingly popular notion that Simmons isn’t a true rookie since an injury kept him sidelined for his entire first season in the league.

And in keeping with the times, he fired a sartorial-based shot across Simmons’ bow by wearing a hoodie with the dictionary definition of the word “rookie” printed on it. This was, of course, in response to Simmons’ earlier claim that he has no competition for the award. It went on like this for a few days, and everyone agreed that a good time was had by all.

The more overarching existential dilemma of what constitutes a rookie in the NBA notwithstanding, we have a great deal more pettiness to look forward to when the first round of the playoffs kicks off this weekend. Here’s our primer for the matchups most likely to bring out the petty in the league’s second season.

