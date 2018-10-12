2018-19 Miami Heat Preview: Can Dwyane Wade Go Out On A High Note?

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 44-38 (sixth in East)

Players Added: Jarnell Stokes (free agent)

Players Lost: Luke Babbitt (free agent), Jordan Mickey (free agent), Derrick Walton Jr. (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: Goran Dragic

Let’s be 100 percent clear: If the Heat can pull off a trade for Jimmy Butler, he’s going to be the team’s MVP this season. But until that happens, let’s give some love to Dragic, who is still a versatile guard capable of doing whatever Miami needs out of him on a given night. He can score or he can set up his teammates, and when the Heat are moving the ball as beautifully as they are capable, Dragic is making that happen. He might be an All-Star in the Eastern Conference, and unless the Heat can swing a deal for Butler, that’s all Dragic needs to be the best player in Miami.