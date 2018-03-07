Getty Image

The NBA is going all-out to try and prevent teams from tanking this year. With a race to the bottom seemingly going on between a number of squads — whether they planned to or not at the start of the year — the league is trying to do whatever it can to keep them from purposely underperforming.

We learned on Tuesday night exactly how Adam Silver and co. plan on going about combatting what it views as a harmful practice. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the league contacted the Chicago Bulls and issued a warning regarding perceived tanking in the form of resting healthy players.

In response to this, Chicago has decided that it will end the season by getting two veterans, Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday, more playing time. Lopez has not taken the floor since Feb. 14, while Holiday has played in one game in that same period of time.