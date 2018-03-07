Robin Lopez And Justin Holiday Will Play More After The NBA Warned The Bulls About Tanking

#Chicago Bulls
Associate Editor
03.06.18

Getty Image

The NBA is going all-out to try and prevent teams from tanking this year. With a race to the bottom seemingly going on between a number of squads — whether they planned to or not at the start of the year — the league is trying to do whatever it can to keep them from purposely underperforming.

We learned on Tuesday night exactly how Adam Silver and co. plan on going about combatting what it views as a harmful practice. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the league contacted the Chicago Bulls and issued a warning regarding perceived tanking in the form of resting healthy players.

In response to this, Chicago has decided that it will end the season by getting two veterans, Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday, more playing time. Lopez has not taken the floor since Feb. 14, while Holiday has played in one game in that same period of time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGS2018 NBA DraftADAM SILVERCHICAGO BULLSJustin HolidayNBA DRAFTROBIN LOPEZ

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP