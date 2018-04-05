Villanova Has Become The Model For A College Basketball World Destined To Change

04.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo is falling apart.

They don’t exactly advertise that, but if you look closely the signs are there. The people running the place are extremely apologetic about it via placards. They don’t allow photos inside the church itself, presumably out of shame for its current state. But the black paper they put along the walls of a room to the left of the exit shows the damage: small piles of limestone dust and bits of rubble slowly crumbling to nothing, as any 300-year-old mission made of four-foot-thick bricks and mortar is destined to do.

They’re trying to keep things up, though, and they want your help. There are donation boxes in various sports on the grounds. Anything you buy at the Alamo is supposed to help, too. Purchase a “Come And Take It” lapel pin or drink koozie at the Alamo Gift Shop (erected as a museum in 1938) and you’re helping to keep the walls up. The same goes for a Coke Zero or ice cream sandwich from the vending machines at the Alamo Snack Bar on the other side of the grounds, where a movie about the mission and Texan Revolution battle site plays on continuous loop.

The Alamo doesn’t have a corporate sponsor, but maybe it should. It would certainly pay for the maintenance on the church and make sure it’s around for another few hundred years. The Alamo, Presented By The Home Depot. Something like that. It sounds somewhat grotesque, but give it time to grow on you. We’ve allowed brands to co-opt so much of our lives, why not add a few historical sites to the list if it keeps them from ruin?

Around The Web

TAGSDonte DiVincenzoFINAL FOURMarch MadnessVILLANOVA WILDCATS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP