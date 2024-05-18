The Nike Sabrina 2 Will Release On June 28

Sabrina Ionescu‘s first signature sneaker with Nike was a massive hit, gaining traction with fans and other players — in both the WNBA and NBA.

Ionescu’s shoe felt closely aligned with the ever-popular Kobe Bryant line, fitting for a player that had close ties to the late-Lakers legend. After seeing so much success with her first show, there was plenty of anticipation for what Nike and Sabrina would come up with for her second edition in 2024.

On Saturday, ahead of the Liberty’s home opener, Nike unveiled the first official look at the Sabrina 2, and also announced a global release date of June 28.

The Sabrina 2 features a similar silhouette to the popular first model, but they were able to shave 28 grams of the weight to make it even lighter. It’s not a surprise Nike and Ionescu wanted to keep a lot of the look and feel of the first shoe given how well it was received, working mostly to update and refine the original.

From a tech perspective, there’s a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole, and an updated band system in the midfoot area to provide better lockdown and a more snug fit.

Ionescu’s sneaker is the first of what will soon be three Nike women’s basketball signatures, with Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson each having shoes coming out in the coming years.