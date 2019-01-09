Patrick McCaw’s Free Agency Saga Will End As He’s Slated To Join The Raptors

01.09.19

There hasn’t been a free agency as bizarre as Patrick McCaw’s in quite some time. The third-year wing very clearly did not want to join the Golden State Warriors, but because he was a restricted free agent, the two-time defending champions had the right to match any deal he signed while on the market.

This led to McCaw agreeing to a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that the Warriors decided was not worth matching, freeing him up to join Cleveland. The catch was that the Cavs immediately waived McCaw, leading to some bad blood from the Warriors and freeing him to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.

The whole saga came to an end on Wednesday afternoon, as multiple media reports indicated that McCaw had cleared waivers and decided to sign a deal for the remainder of the year with the Toronto Raptors.

