The situation in Memphis got bleak quickly this season as injuries and losses piled up and plunged the team into utter disarray. It all started with a brutal eight-game skid in November that subsequently cost David Fizdale his head coaching job as rumors of in-fighting between him and star center Marc Gasol dominated the headlines.

The Grizzlies have been without Mike Conley for much of the season during to a lingering injury, and in late January, the team announced that he would undergo season-ending surgery to repair his troubled heel. Things have gone downhill from there as they are currently in the throes of a 13-game losing streak that has earned them the dubious distinction of owning the worst record in the NBA.

Needless to say, these are trying times for a proud and scrappy team, and particularly for Gasol, who at 33 only has a few good years left to compete for a championship. His brother Pau can certainly empathize, and ahead of the Spurs’ game against the Grizzlies in San Antonio on Monday, he offered some words of encouragement to his super-talented younger sibling.