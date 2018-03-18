Pete Davidson Stops By Weekend Update To Weigh In On Kevin Love’s Players’ Tribune Piece On Mental Health

03.18.18

Kevin Love received a lot of praise for his article in Players’ Tribune addressing mental health, the stigma involved with seeking help, and his own experience with panic attacks in the middle of a game. The piece was likely difficult for Love to get out, but it was warmly received by other players in the league and seemed to start a conversation that shouldn’t be a shameful experience.

That said, SNL’s Pete Davidson did have a problem with it thanks to his own battles with mental illness. While peppering some praise for Love’s piece and him opening up about his struggles, Davidson made a point to say that he’s been dealing with his own issues since he was a kid and they don’t exactly correlate perfectly with Love’s issues.

There are plenty of jokes at Love’s expense, mostly about his uncle Mike Love from The Beach Boys, but the main point of the segment might not be what he’s saying at all. If anything, being able to speak freely and openly about issues like mental health — especially on a comedy show — is a big deal and something Davidson has been doing a lot during his time with SNL.

