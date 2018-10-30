Getty Image

Ever since becoming the NBA’s uniform provider last season, Nike has especially shone when it comes to the City uniforms that pay tribute to something near and dear to the hearts of fans. Take, for instance, the Miami Heat’s Vice threads or the upcoming Minnesota Timberwolves uniforms that pay homage to the late, great Prince.

Some internet sleuths learned on Monday that the Sixers upcoming City jerseys were going to look a little bland. They were all-gray thread that didn’t feature the team name anywhere, and while the shorts looked cool, the tops left a lot to be desired. That was especially true when paired together, because gray-on-gray isn’t exactly the most appealing look.