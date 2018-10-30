The Sixers Unique City Uniforms Pay Tribute To Philadelphia’s Boxing Movie History

10.30.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Ever since becoming the NBA’s uniform provider last season, Nike has especially shone when it comes to the City uniforms that pay tribute to something near and dear to the hearts of fans. Take, for instance, the Miami Heat’s Vice threads or the upcoming Minnesota Timberwolves uniforms that pay homage to the late, great Prince.

Some internet sleuths learned on Monday that the Sixers upcoming City jerseys were going to look a little bland. They were all-gray thread that didn’t feature the team name anywhere, and while the shorts looked cool, the tops left a lot to be desired. That was especially true when paired together, because gray-on-gray isn’t exactly the most appealing look.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Philadelphia 76ers#Rocky
TAGScreedNIKEPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRocky

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP