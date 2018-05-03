Getty Image

P.J. Tucker is the reigning sneaker champ of the NBA, and on Wednesday night, he made sure everyone knew just how far above the rest he is for Game 2 of Rockets-Jazz. He’s told some stories about having Jordans that even Michael Jordan himself has asked how and where he got them, and he has an ongoing battle with teammate Chris Paul over rare Jordans.

Tucker has worn some crazy sneakers this postseason, most notably Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack” Jordan 4s that no one had even seen when he debuted them in the first round. While those were wild, what he broke out on Wednesday might have been even more ridiculous as he dusted off some of the rarest Jordans on the planet.

The Rockets forward took the court in the Oregon “Duckman” Jordan 5s, which are some of the hardest sneakers to find, and he not only has a pair but decided to rock them in an NBA game.