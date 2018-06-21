Puma Has Signed Its First NBA Veteran In Rudy Gay

06.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Puma has made quite the splash in its return to the basketball sneaker market, inking four projected lottery picks in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr., and Zhaire Smith are the young wave of players that are on board with Puma as they make their first basketball sneaker since 1998. On Wednesday, Puma offered the first look at its new hoops shoe, the Clyde Court, which has a traditional Puma look with all of the things you expect from a modern performance hoops sneaker — a knit upper, cushioned midsole, and a bootie construction.

They also announced their first NBA veteran signing on Wednesday, as free agent-to-be Rudy Gay appeared at their launch event to announce his addition to the brand.

