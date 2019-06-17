Here Are The Wildest Scenes From Toronto’s Massive Raptors Championship Parade

06.17.19 43 mins ago

Twitter

The city of Toronto, and really Canada as a whole, has been salivating at their chance to celebrate the Raptors’ first NBA championship in franchise history ever since they took down the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. With the championship parade going off Monday morning in downtown Toronto, the Raptors faithful did not disappoint.

With reportedly nearly two million people packed into Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto, many arriving hours before the parade was set to begin, fans went all out for the coronation of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Raps.

One fan was roaming the streets with a “Chips With The Dip” sign attached to his back, a reference to Drake’s wild interview minutes after the Raps’ Game 6 victory, and an actual bowl of chips and dip.

As the morning went on, fans wanting a better of the parade starting getting bold, with a handful scaling the multiple arches in the middle of Nathan Phillips Square for a higher vantage point.

TAGSKAWHI LEONARDKYLE LOWRYTORONTO RAPTORS
