Former Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg Has Reportedly Agreed To Take Over At Nebraska

Associate Editor
03.30.19

Getty Image

Fred Hoiberg is heading back to college. Nearly four months after his midseason firing by the Chicago Bulls, Hoiberg has decided to return to the level of basketball that made him a star in the coaching profession. According to multiple media reports, Hoiberg’s long-anticipated move to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is done.

Despite the fact that he’s known for his time as a player and coach at Iowa State, Hoiberg has ties to Lincoln, as he was born there and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, coached the basketball team from 1954-63. Hoiberg had been considered the frontrunner for the job in Lincoln even before it became vacant — his name got linked to the job before now-former Huskers coach Tim Miles got let go on March 26.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Nebraska is going to fork over some serious coin to acquire his services.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCollege BasketballFRED HOIBERGNEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP