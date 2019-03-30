Getty Image

Fred Hoiberg is heading back to college. Nearly four months after his midseason firing by the Chicago Bulls, Hoiberg has decided to return to the level of basketball that made him a star in the coaching profession. According to multiple media reports, Hoiberg’s long-anticipated move to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is done.

Source: It is done. Fred Hoiberg will become Nebraska's next head basketball coach. #Huskers https://t.co/zzE4aAXvdG — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 30, 2019

Sources: Fred Hoiberg has agreed in principle to become Nebraska's next head basketball coach. Press Conference early next week. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 30, 2019

Fred Hoiberg is a done deal — as expected — to Nebraska. I’m told he’ll likely be introduced on Tuesday. https://t.co/2lN8mPNyMI — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 30, 2019

Despite the fact that he’s known for his time as a player and coach at Iowa State, Hoiberg has ties to Lincoln, as he was born there and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, coached the basketball team from 1954-63. Hoiberg had been considered the frontrunner for the job in Lincoln even before it became vacant — his name got linked to the job before now-former Huskers coach Tim Miles got let go on March 26.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Nebraska is going to fork over some serious coin to acquire his services.