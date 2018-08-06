The Cavs Appear To Be Bidding Against Themselves For Rodney Hood

Getty Image

On an annual basis, at least one restricted free agent is left languishing without an obvious market and, in 2018, it seems to be Rodney Hood. There were some rumblings that the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela were at a stalemate but, eventually, the talented big man re-signed a lucrative (yet below-market) contract to remain with a title-contending franchise.

In Hood’s case, the market is almost entirely bare and, given that he operates at a lower level than Capela on a team without immediate title aspirations, it is a tough spot for all parties. For starters, there seems to be no market for Hood’s services at this moment. Only one (yes, one) NBA team has significant cap space to offer at this juncture and it is the Sacramento Kings. While an argument could be made that teams “can’t have too many wings” in today’s league, the Kings already employ a bevy of options with an offensive focus and, simply put, it seems far-fetched that Sacramento would pony up the dollars needed to lure Hood away from the Cavs.

That brings us back to Hood’s incumbent team and, well, there are some interesting dynamics in play. For starters, Hood was acquired mid-season and one of the great unknowns of the situation is just how much Cleveland’s front office actually values the talented swingman as a player. Beyond that, Hood had a bizarre incident involving a refusal to enter a playoff game and, even after a fun breakout in the NBA Finals, it is tough to pin down what his standing actually would be within that locker room.