Russell Westbrook Insists Paul George Isn’t Leaving After Lakers Fans Did A ‘We Want Paul’ Chant

Associate Editor
02.17.18

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is going to be a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the foreseeable future, as the reigning NBA MVP put pen to paper on a five-year extension with the organization in September. With such a massive commitment to the team, Westbrook has a vested interest in making sure the Thunder keep his top running mate around this summer.

Paul George‘s deal is almost certainly going to be up at the end of this season thanks to a player option in his contract, and it’s been long-assumed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be among the favorites to acquire his services. But George legitimately seems like he loves being in Oklahoma City, and says he’s going to keep an open mind upon hitting the open market.

Westbrook, meanwhile, is convinced that George already knows what he’s going to do. During his time at the podium during the NBA All-Star media day, Westbrook heard a chorus of Laker fans bust out a “we want Paul” chant for the second time this month. Westbrook couldn’t ignore it, so instead, he addressed it.

