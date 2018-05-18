Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs are getting closer and closer to having to come to a decision on Kawhi Leonard’s future with the franchise. Do they keep the injured star, hoping to repair their relationship and offering him a substantial contract extension, or do they kick the tires on a trade for one of the best two-way players in the game?

Much of this decision, seemingly, will be made when Leonard sits down with Spurs brass for an all-hands meeting sometime in the future. Until then, we got a look into San Antonio’s thinking in the event that they do decide to pursue a trade thanks to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

O’Connor wrote that the Spurs aren’t necessarily acting hastily when it comes to moving Leonard. In fact, the team would have to be swept off of their metaphorical feet if they were to agree to a deal.