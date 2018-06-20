Getty Image

The ball is in the San Antonio Spurs’ court when it comes to the future of Kawhi Leonard. He’s let the team know he wants out, has given them places he wants to go, and perhaps even already has his eyes set on ending up with the Los Angeles Lakers at some point.

Now San Antonio’s brain trust gets to sit down and try to figure out exactly what its approach to moving Leonard will be. Gregg Popovich went to meet with him on Tuesday, and while details are sparse about what went down, there are indications that San Antonio isn’t rushing to move Leonard.

According to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, the Spurs aren’t exactly calling everyone up to try and find the best deal. Rather, San Antonio is sitting back and listening, not looking to move on a Leonard trade with any haste.