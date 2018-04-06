Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have had their fair share of bad news this NBA season, but things got worse on Thursday when word broke that Kyrie Irving needed additional surgery on his ailing knee.

Removing screws from an earlier procedure will end his 2018 campaign, a huge blow to a team that already lost Gordon Hayward during the first game of the year. The Celtics are still playoff-bound and some have said the East is still wide open, but Shaq isn’t hearing that with Irving officially on the shelf.

The TNT commentator said on Thursday night before the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Washington Wizards that he believes the Celtics are done contending in the East this year.