Shaq Believes The Celtics Have No Shot After Kyrie Irving Was Ruled Out For The Year

#Kyrie Irving #Shaq #Boston Celtics
04.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have had their fair share of bad news this NBA season, but things got worse on Thursday when word broke that Kyrie Irving needed additional surgery on his ailing knee.

Removing screws from an earlier procedure will end his 2018 campaign, a huge blow to a team that already lost Gordon Hayward during the first game of the year. The Celtics are still playoff-bound and some have said the East is still wide open, but Shaq isn’t hearing that with Irving officially on the shelf.

The TNT commentator said on Thursday night before the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Washington Wizards that he believes the Celtics are done contending in the East this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Shaq#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVINGShaq

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP