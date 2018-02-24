Shareef O’Neal Cited ‘Current Events’ As His Reason For Decommitting From Arizona Basketball

02.24.18

Arizona is already feeling the impact of allegations that head coach Sean Miller was recorded discussing payment for a player to join the Wildcats. Miller won’t coach on Saturday as the fallout from the explosive report continues, and now it seems they’ve lost a major commit because of the “current events.”

Shareef O’Neal tweeted on Saturday that he’s decided to decommit from Arizona. Shaq’s son said via his Twitter account that, while he appreciated Miller and the Arizona basketball program, he is opening himself up to other opportunities in college basketball.

O’Neal tweeted that he wants to make sure he’ll play in the NCAA next year, which is suddenly uncertain at Arizona given the severity of the allegations against Miller and the program.

