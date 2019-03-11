A’ja Wilson And The WNBA Are Calling Out An ‘SNL’ Skit From This Past Weekend That They Think Is ‘Trash’

03.11.19 31 mins ago

SNL

Not every skit on Saturday Night Live is a winner, and one that aired on Saturday has drawn plenty of ire from sports fans and athletes alike. The most recent episode of SNL saw Idris Elba host the sketch show, and one skit took aim at the differences between the NBA and WNBA.

Elba starred in the sketch along with Keenan Thompson and Chris Redd — three men dressed up in 70s-style clothes and looking to hook up with WNBA players. The “Gold Diggers Of The WNBA” sketch tries to invert some of the traditional gender roles of a stereotypical situation like this, presumably women trying to meet highly-paid athletes and reap the benefits of their wealth.

The “joke” here, though, is that the highest paid WNBA players pale in comparison to the big contracts their male counterparts get in the NBA. This isn’t news — even players in the NBA’s esports league make more money on average than WNBA players. But here, that disparity — and the luxuries a WNBA salary is perceived to afford its stars — is played up for laughs about mid-sized sedans and stainless steel appliances.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSAâ€™Ja WilsonSNLWNBA

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 2 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP