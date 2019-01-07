Under Armour

The most logical conclusion to any viral story in 2019 is a branded charity giveaway in which the originator of said viral story claims they were kidding all along. That appears to be the case once more, at least with Steph Curry claiming that the moon landing was faked.

The Golden State Warriors superstar made the claim on a podcast in December, which spawned a number of different stories as a result. Skeptics said he may have made the claim that man did not land on the moon to draw attention to the new podcast, or that he was joking. And now that story has become a rare colorway for the Curry 6, Steph’s signature shoe with Under Armour.

On Thursday night UA’s Moon Landing colorway debuted, with the ultra rare look that features NASA design elements and a patriotic theme. And as it turns out, the look will actually help promote STEM education in the Bay Area through an auction.