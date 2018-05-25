Getty Image

The injury status of Chris Paul is perhaps the most significant looming story surrounding the Western Conference Finals. If the future Hall of Fame point guard is unable to play, the Houston Rockets could be fighting an uphill battle (despite a 3-2 lead) against the Golden State Warriors. Still, if Paul can’t return for Game 6 and a potential Game 7, he certainly left his mark on the series in Game 5.

Paul was utterly tremendous in the second half, helping to key Houston to an important win and, at the height of his post-halftime spurt, he focused his attention on Stephen Curry. In short, Paul delivered a ridiculous, contested three-pointer with Curry defending him and after it fell through the net, Paul broke out a patented Curry celebration.

In the moment, the decision to celebrate (and taunt) in that fashion drew quite a bit of attention and, given that Houston was able to emerge victorious, it became something of a signature highlight for the Rockets in Game 5. After the game, Curry was prompted about what transpired. To his credit, he was understanding.