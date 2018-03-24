Steve Kerr Is Confident The Warriors Can ‘Overcome’ Steph Curry’s Knee Injury

03.24.18

It’s a strange time for the defending NBA champions, as the Golden State Warriors are extremely injured right now. The latest instance of a big-name player going down occurred on Friday night, when JaVale McGee rolled up on Steph Curry‘s knee. The two-time MVP had to leave the game with what was eventually called an MCL injury.

Curry underwent an MRI on Saturday for the injury, and it was determined that he will be re-evaluated in three weeks for a Grade 2 MCL sprain. It’s relatively good news for Golden State, because it means Curry should be back early on in the 2018 postseason.

Steve Kerr tends to believe that, despite the team’s injury issues, things will be just fine. The Warriors’ head coach told the media on Saturday that he is optimistic that, even with Curry sidelined, he is confident on his team’s ability to stay afloat.

