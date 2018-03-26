Steve Kerr Is Confident The Warriors ‘Can Beat Anybody’ While Steph Curry Is Out

03.26.18 52 mins ago

The Warriors will enter the playoffs shorthanded as they will be without the services of Steph Curry for at least the beginning of their first round series.

Coach Steve Kerr told the media on Sunday that there was “no way” his star point guard would play in the first round, while Curry himself was less willing to accept a timetable that kept him out through that entire series. That’s the approach both should be taking to this situation, with Curry wanting to do everything in his power to get back on the floor and Kerr doing what he can to alleviate expectations on him to rush back and preparing for the challenge of playing without the two-time MVP.

In any case, the Warriors will be without Curry for the remainder of the regular season and the start of the postseason, with the actual timetable for his return still to be determined. Kerr is rightfully doing everything he can to be ready for not having Curry for an entire first round series and possibly beyond, but that hasn’t diminished his confidence one bit.

As Kerr told reporters on Monday, the 2016 postseason gives him plenty of reason to believe this team can do more than just survive without Curry, as they did so in the playoffs before and now they have Kevin Durant on the team.

