Tyronn Lue Is Rejoining The Cavaliers And Will Ease Back Into His Head Coaching Role

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.30.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Tyronn Lue is coming back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s not going to immediately jump back into coaching.

The Cavs head coach has missed some time as he dealt with health issues, and though he was still involved in setting the team’s lineup, Lue has not been around the club since he left earlier this month.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday morning that Lue would indeed be coming back into the Cavaliers fold, but will ease his way back into coaching during the team’s upcoming 4-game homestand.

