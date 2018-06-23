Sacramento GM Vlade Divac Says The Kings Are Now A Young ‘Super Team’

#2018 NBA Draft
06.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings are a team very much in transition. They’re a year-and-a-half removed from the DeMarcus Cousins trade, which ended a tumultuous era for the franchise that included destabilizing coaching and personnel upheaval and widespread organizational dysfunction at every level.

They spent the bulk of last season sifting through the wreckage as they tried to develop their young talent in De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson alongside savvy vets like Vince Carter and Zach Randolph, and, unsurprisingly, they ended up back in the lottery this summer.

But by selecting a presumptive can’t-miss prospect in Marvin Bagley III at Thursday night’s draft, the Kings finally have reason for optimism about the future. Leave it up to oft-embattled GM Vlade Divac to blow all that way out of proportion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA Draftmarvin bagleySACRAMENTO KINGSVLADE DIVAC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP