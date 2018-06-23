Sacramento GM Vlade Divac Says The Kings Are Now A Young ‘Super Team’

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings are a team very much in transition. They’re a year-and-a-half removed from the DeMarcus Cousins trade, which ended a tumultuous era for the franchise that included destabilizing coaching and personnel upheaval and widespread organizational dysfunction at every level.

They spent the bulk of last season sifting through the wreckage as they tried to develop their young talent in De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson alongside savvy vets like Vince Carter and Zach Randolph, and, unsurprisingly, they ended up back in the lottery this summer.

But by selecting a presumptive can’t-miss prospect in Marvin Bagley III at Thursday night’s draft, the Kings finally have reason for optimism about the future. Leave it up to oft-embattled GM Vlade Divac to blow all that way out of proportion.