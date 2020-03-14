Earlier this week, the NBA season came screeching to a halt, as the spread of coronavirus officially reached pandemic proportions and prompted worldwide initiatives to avoid any large public gatherings in an effort to contain what has become one of the worst global health crises we’ve seen.

As the NBA, the NCAA, and other sports leagues face indefinite hiatus or cancellation, workers on the front lines of these massive sporting events have suddenly found their jobs, and their livelihoods, in jeopardy. As a result, team executives are facing tremendous pressure to step up and provide financial security for their arena workers and other team personnel.

Players such as Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and others have already taken it upon themselves to donate their salaries to team workers, and now, several teams are now following suit. On Friday night, the Warriors became the latest organization to make a substantial monetary pledge to their stadium workers and other employees.

Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020

Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban, Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert, and Nets’ owner Joe Tsai are among the current team execs who have already either stepped up or made verbal commitments to do so. In the wake of Zion’s recent statement, the Pelicans have likewise said they are looking into providing compensation to their workers, but have yet to make anything official. The hope is that teams around the league will follow the Warriors’ example do the right thing for the employees who make everything possible.