Some Warriors Players Reportedly Are ‘Not Buying’ The Extent Of James Harden’s Eye Injury

05.03.19

Every day, we stray further from God’s light, presumably because we learn about a new way that the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors hate one another. The latest example of this came on Friday afternoon, when we learned that the Warriors are apparently skeptical of the extent to which James Harden’s eye is bothering him.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports appeared on The Spin and discussed the bad blood between the two squads. At around the 2:05 mark, Haynes revealed that there are players in Golden State’s locker room who think there’s something silly going on with Harden’s eye.

“There’s a few players in that locker room that’s not buying the whole James Harden’s eye being extremely hurt,” Haynes said. “They were talking about some of the shots he was shooting during the game, then he gets to the free throw line and he’s squinting like he can’t see it.”

